Cleveland neighbors hope burned, abandoned camper can be removed

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past several months, residents on the city’s West side have been forced to look at an abandoned camper destroyed by fire.

The debris has been sitting at the corner of Barberton Road and W. 67th Street.

Burned out camper
Burned out camper

“They need to get it up out of here,” complained resident Ezell Gibson.

Neighbor Rock Green, who owns the lot next to the camper, said he has been trying to find out who it belongs to.

“We noticed it was back here and we inquired with a few of the business owners, but no one made a claim to it,” said Green.

Not knowing where to turn, they called the 19 Troubleshooters for help.

Property records show the parcel is currently owned by the State of Ohio, due to a forfeiture.

As for who’s responsible to clean it up, 19 News reached out to Cleveland city officials, but have not yet heard back from them.

“They should have came and got it the same night,” said Green.

