Cuyahoga County settles with family of 1-year-old died in foster care

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Council voted tonight to settle with the family of 1-year-old Mandisa Sizemore, who choked to death while she was in foster care.

The county agreed to pay the estate $1 million dollars in the settlement.

In June 2020, the parents of 1-year-old Mandisa Sizemore were told by Cuyahoga County Jobs and Family Services that their daughter died while being cared for by a foster parent.

“While unattended, choked on playing cards, she was discovered by another foster child who was 10 years old at the time, who called 911,” said the family’s attorney, Stanley Jackson.

They say it took a full 24 hours before the county informed them.

