Domestic violence suspect dies after being transported to the Cuyahoga County Justice Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old man died Tuesday evening after being arrested by Cleveland police and transported to the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Cleveland police said the man was taken into custody around 8:20 p.m. at a home on Tyler Avenue during a domestic violence investigation. Police added two guns were taken from the home.

When the suspect exited the zone car inside the sally port at the jail on W. 3rd Street, he told police he didn’t feel good, said officers.

A registered nurse with the county jail and officers rendered first aid; including, CPR and Narcan.

He was then transported to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff deputies will now handle the death investigation.

