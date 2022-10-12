2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Domestic violence suspect dies after being transported to the Cuyahoga County Justice Center

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old man died Tuesday evening after being arrested by Cleveland police and transported to the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Cleveland police said the man was taken into custody around 8:20 p.m. at a home on Tyler Avenue during a domestic violence investigation. Police added two guns were taken from the home.

When the suspect exited the zone car inside the sally port at the jail on W. 3rd Street, he told police he didn’t feel good, said officers.

A registered nurse with the county jail and officers rendered first aid; including, CPR and Narcan.

He was then transported to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff deputies will now handle the death investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

19 News
2 fishermen indicted for cheating during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament
19 News
Autistic boy goes missing from an Akron elementary school
19 News
2 fishermen indicted for cheating during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament
Gina Miller was convicted of stealing more than a million dollars from people who thought she...
She didn’t see it coming: Undercover sting leads to prison time for psychic ‘superthief’