Driver pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old girl riding bike in Cleveland

Vance Christian (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man who crashed his car into three people riding their bikes, killing a three-year-old girl, pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. on July 21 in the are of Track Road and Lufkin Avenue. This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

After the accident, Vance Christian exited his car and fled, before helping any of the victims.

Christian was arrested by Cleveland police on July 22.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Izzy Hudspath.

A 27-year-old Cleveland man and a 10-year-old girl riding with Izzy suffered minor injuries, said police.

Christian will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Clancy on Nov. 17.

