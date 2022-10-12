Elyria plasma center offers flu vaccine voucher with donation

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Elyria plasma center is offering influenza vaccine vouchers to those who donate.

It’s an important program for people who’ve lost loved ones to a plasma shortage, including Aaliyah Hochgesang whose grandpa passed away from hemophilia.

That’s why she’s donating Wednesday at the CSL Plasma Center on Midway Boulevard, along with her friend Shelonda Holmes.

“It feels a lot better knowing that families can have their family members,” Hochgesang said.

Human plasma is used to produce therapies to treat rare and serious conditions; it can also help people with primary immune deficiencies.

“People need this,” Holmes said. “We build plasma on our own, some people don’t.”

Karin Rothig, the center manager, told 19 News a flu shot voucher isn’t the only benefit to donating. You can also get paid.

“We offer up to $825 for the first month of donations in the Cleveland area and it varies by location,” she said.

Holmes said this is her one good deed, which she knows someone will be incredibly thankful to receive.

“I pride myself on helping people, that’s what I was born to do, that’s what I love to do and to find out that this is saving people’s lives it makes me feel good every day to come and do this,” Holmes said.

