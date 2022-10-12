2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Elyria plasma center offers flu vaccine voucher with donation

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Elyria plasma center is offering influenza vaccine vouchers to those who donate.

It’s an important program for people who’ve lost loved ones to a plasma shortage, including Aaliyah Hochgesang whose grandpa passed away from hemophilia.

That’s why she’s donating Wednesday at the CSL Plasma Center on Midway Boulevard, along with her friend Shelonda Holmes.

“It feels a lot better knowing that families can have their family members,” Hochgesang said.

Human plasma is used to produce therapies to treat rare and serious conditions; it can also help people with primary immune deficiencies.

“People need this,” Holmes said. “We build plasma on our own, some people don’t.”

Karin Rothig, the center manager, told 19 News a flu shot voucher isn’t the only benefit to donating. You can also get paid.

“We offer up to $825 for the first month of donations in the Cleveland area and it varies by location,” she said.

Holmes said this is her one good deed, which she knows someone will be incredibly thankful to receive.

“I pride myself on helping people, that’s what I was born to do, that’s what I love to do and to find out that this is saving people’s lives it makes me feel good every day to come and do this,” Holmes said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

Prayers from Maria sunflower field in Avon sees first bloom of season
Prayers from Maria sunflower field in Avon sees first bloom of season
Samantha Leszkowicz now attends a virtual support group with the Cleveland Clinic to help her...
Mental health services available for those struggling with long-haul COVID symptoms
Mental health services available for those struggling with long-haul COVID symptoms
Mental health services available for those struggling with long-haul COVID symptoms
MetroHealth opens Behavioral Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights
MetroHealth opens Behavioral Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights