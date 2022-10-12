Father admits injuring 3-week-old son because he was crying too much, prosecutors say

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The father of a 3-week-old could face additional charges, including attempted murder, after his son was hospitalized with extensive injuries including multiple broken bones, prosecutors say.

Cameron Rush, 23, of Batavia, is in the Clermont County Jail on charges of felonious assault and felony child endangering, jail records show.

The prosecutor’s office says they are pursuing more charges, including attempted murder, and they are taking those charges to the grand jury.

A detective and a prosecutor described the baby’s injuries in excruciating detail during a bond hearing on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Rush admitted to detectives that he hurt his son because the baby was crying too much.

The infant was only five pounds, two ounces at the time, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors requested $750,000 bond due to the seriousness of the crimes.

If he is indicted on more charges, they say Rush could face 50 years in prison, making him a flight risk.

The detective said the biological mother has muscular dystrophy and is wheelchair-bound.

Additionally, he had there’s a history of domestic violence between them which is a safety issue and the reason for the high bond.

The defense asked for a lower bond saying Rush is a caretaker for his girlfriend, that he has no criminal past and would stay with family.

Ultimately the judge set Rush’s bond at $500,000 and if he gets out of jail, he will have to wear an ankle monitor and will be on house arrest.

Rush is also not allowed to have contact with the child or the child’s mother.

He will be back in court Oct. 21.

There was no immediate word Tuesday of the baby’s current condition or if he is still hospitalized.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.