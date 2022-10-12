Garfield Heights teachers, administrators met with federal mediator for more than 7 hours

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association (GHTA) and Garfield Heights City Schools officials met with a federal mediator for more than seven hours Tuesday.

Jim Crooks with Garfield Heights City Schools said the “productive session” resulted in a tentative agreement on “several important issues”; including, specific plan preparation and teacher workdays.

On Sept. 23, the GHTA authorized a 10-day strike notice, when and if they deem necessary.

“We are really standing for the safety, stability and success of our students, and that is the one thing we’re really working towards,” said Hart.

Hart added she doesn’t want to see more teachers leaving the district, even if they’re the lowest paid in Cuyahoga County.

Garfield Heights City Schools said its disappointed teachers are threatening to do this.

The district said it’s “disappointed in the surprising maneuver.”

“Such a tactic does nothing to fulfill our community-oriented mission statement and disrupts the overall learning process,” said Garfield Heights City Schools.

Both sides will continue their negotiations with the federal mediator on Oct. 17.

