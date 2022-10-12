Jayland Walker family rallies after Akron officers return to work

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of Jayland Walker took to the streets Wednesday after eight Akron police officers involved in his death returned to work at the department.

This follows a “unity march” by members of The Freedom BLOC, Akron Urban League, Akron NAACP and St. Ashworth Temple on Monday afternoon to encourage citizens to vote for Issue 10 this November.

If passed, Issue 10 would establish a Citizens’ Police Oversight Board.

