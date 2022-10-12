2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jayland Walker family rallies after Akron officers return to work

Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials said.(WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of Jayland Walker took to the streets Wednesday after eight Akron police officers involved in his death returned to work at the department.

Akron police officers involved in shooting death of Jayland Walker back at work, department says

This follows a “unity march” by members of The Freedom BLOC, Akron Urban League, Akron NAACP and St. Ashworth Temple on Monday afternoon to encourage citizens to vote for Issue 10 this November.

If passed, Issue 10 would establish a Citizens’ Police Oversight Board.

Several groups hold ‘unity march’ in Akron to encourage people to vote yes on Issue 10

