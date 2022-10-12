Keeping it in the family: Bronny James signs NIL deal with Nike

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just like his father, Bronny James has signed an endorsement deal with Nike.

The company said that the 18-year-old was one of five student-athletes to agree on a deal for use of his name, image, and likeness, or NIL.

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family,” James said. “Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild. It really means a lot to me.”

Nike said the five basketball players were selected because of their work to “bring people together” and the ability to “shape the future.”

Caitlin Clark - Junior at University of Iowa

Bronny James - High school senior at Sierra Canyon School

Haley Jones - Senior at Stanford University

DJ Wagner - Senior at Camden High School

JuJu Watkins - High school senior at Sierra Canyon School

LeBron James, now 37 years old, signed a lifetime deal with Nike in 2015 when he was still a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.