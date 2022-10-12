2 Strong 4 Bullies
Keeping it in the family: Bronny James signs NIL deal with Nike

LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just like his father, Bronny James has signed an endorsement deal with Nike.

The company said that the 18-year-old was one of five student-athletes to agree on a deal for use of his name, image, and likeness, or NIL.

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family,” James said. “Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild. It really means a lot to me.”

Nike said the five basketball players were selected because of their work to “bring people together” and the ability to “shape the future.”

  • Caitlin Clark - Junior at University of Iowa
  • Bronny James - High school senior at Sierra Canyon School
  • Haley Jones - Senior at Stanford University
  • DJ Wagner - Senior at Camden High School
  • JuJu Watkins - High school senior at Sierra Canyon School

LeBron James, now 37 years old, signed a lifetime deal with Nike in 2015 when he was still a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

