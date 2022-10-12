Kent police charge 2 men with shooting into a home

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 19-year-old men are now facing criminal charges for shooting into a home last month.

Kent police said Josiah Mercury, of Kent, and Jonathon Butcher, of Ravenna, fired the shots into the home in the 300 block of Dodge St. around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 29.

Nobody in the home was injured.

Both Mercury and Butcher are charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of discharging a firearm into a habitation.

