Kent police charge 2 men with shooting into a home

(KCRG)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 19-year-old men are now facing criminal charges for shooting into a home last month.

Kent police said Josiah Mercury, of Kent, and Jonathon Butcher, of Ravenna, fired the shots into the home in the 300 block of Dodge St. around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 29.

Nobody in the home was injured.

Both Mercury and Butcher are charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of discharging a firearm into a habitation.

