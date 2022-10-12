2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Man admits to vandalizing own property to resemble political attack

A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after admitting to vandalizing his own property to make it look like a political attack. (Source: WCCO/CNN)
By WCCO staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCCO) - A Minnesota man admitted Tuesday to vandalizing his own property to make it look like a politically motivated crime.

Two years ago, Denis Vladimirovich Molla told police someone set his camper on fire because it had a “Trump 2020″ flag on it.

Molla admitted he also spray-painted “BLM” and “Biden 2020″ on his garage door.

He pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud Tuesday as part of a deal with prosecutors.

According to the agreement, he filed multiple claims to his insurance company and collected money from GoFundMe donors.

Between the two, Molla fraudulently collected about $78,000.

His defense attorney said he made a mistake he sincerely regrets.

Federal guidelines call for Molla to spend 51 months in prison, plus pay a fine and restitution.

A judge released him on his own recognizance Tuesday pending a sentencing hearing.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

19 News
Victim hospitalized following overnight shooting on Cleveland’s East side
Colin Gregory Paul Hansford
44-year-old Ohio man indicted on over 100 child rape, pornography charges
Children 5 to 11 are the target population for a vaccine booster emergency use authorization.
FDA clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5
The Ohio Domestic Violence Network release its annual report Wednesday, showing the state had...
Ohio releases number of people killed by domestic violence in past year
(Source: WOIO)
Garfield Heights teachers, administrators met with federal mediator for more than 7 hours