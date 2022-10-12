2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Missing 14-year-old Cleveland girl last seen Oct. 3

Kyra Williams
Kyra Williams(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 14-year-old Kyra Williams, who was last seen on Oct. 3.

Williams was described by police as 5′1″ tall, 105 pounds, with purple hair, and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket and blue jeans in the 13850 block of Sacramento Avenue in Cleveland, according to police.

If you see Williams or know where she may be, call Cleveland Division of Police First District Det. Markey at 216-623-5118 with extension #613 or police dispatch at 216-621-1234.

Kyra Williams
Kyra Williams(Cleveland Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

4 suspects steal $1,000 worth of clothes from Burlington, Cleveland Police say
4 suspects steal $1,000 worth of clothes from Burlington, Cleveland Police say
Cleveland Cavaliers release promotion, theme night schedule for 2022-23 season
Cleveland Cavaliers release promotion, theme night schedule for 2022-23 season
Narnia Vargas
15-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing
Deadly crashes on highways down statewide, state patrol data shows
Deadly crashes on highways down statewide, state patrol data shows