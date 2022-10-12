Missing 14-year-old Cleveland girl last seen Oct. 3

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 14-year-old Kyra Williams, who was last seen on Oct. 3.

Williams was described by police as 5′1″ tall, 105 pounds, with purple hair, and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket and blue jeans in the 13850 block of Sacramento Avenue in Cleveland, according to police.

If you see Williams or know where she may be, call Cleveland Division of Police First District Det. Markey at 216-623-5118 with extension #613 or police dispatch at 216-621-1234.

Kyra Williams (Cleveland Police)

