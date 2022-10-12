Neighbors relieved after Cleveland police arrest alleged serial thief

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday Cleveland police arrested a man that neighbors are calling a serial thief. 53-year-old Jeffrey Burgess is in custody and charged with breaking and entering.

Neighbors told 19 News he had been targeting homes and yards in the Edgewater Cudell neighborhood since June, stealing from dozens of people and in some cases more than once.

19 News obtained surveillance videos and pictures from several theft victims. Neighbors told us after dozens of these crimes they were frustrated police hadn’t made any progress, so they came together themselves to identify the mystery serial thief and quickly identified him. They said they brought this information to the police more than a month ago.

“The people in the neighborhood have been really banding together, gathering information about him,” said neighbor Eric Williams. “We have a lot of information that we can present to law enforcement, we have report numbers. We are pretty sure we know who the guy is. We have his date of birth. We found articles about his previous crimes online and were just tired. We don’t wanna do this anymore. It’s becoming like a part-time job.”

Neighbors said they were relieved and felt a sense of closure once they learned of Burgess’ arrest.

Burgess is being held on a $25,000 bond. His record shows he’s pled guilty to assault, breaking and entering, and aggravated theft before. He is currently still in jail.

