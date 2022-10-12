Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain and storms tonight followed by a noticeable cool down

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front will track through tonight. We are keeping it dry during the day today. Mostly cloudy and breezy. South wind at 10-20 mph. High temperatures around 70 degrees. Rain and storms will increase in coverage this evening. A good shot of rain in the forecast with many around a half inch or so. It remains breezy tonight. A noticeable change tomorrow with afternoon temperatures around 60 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds with a few showers and storms around. Friday is looking dry with a good deal of sun. High temperatures in the 55 to 60 degree range.

