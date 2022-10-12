Ohio releases number of people killed by domestic violence in past year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past seven years, the Ohio Domestic Violence Network has published the number of people killed by domestic violence in the state.

For the year ending on June 30, 2022, Ohio recorded 112 domestic violence deaths.

According to the ODVN, 22 of those deaths were young victims, the highest number since the group started tracking the data.

“Every domestic violence fatality is a tragedy, but this year’s youth fatality numbers are truly shocking,” said ODVN’s director of systems advocacy and policy council Lisa DeGeeter.

Among the statistics reported on Wednesday were that in 42% of the cases, there was more than one person killed.

On Wednesday, the group held a news conference from the Ohio capitol building to highlight possible changes to the system to combat domestic violence.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.