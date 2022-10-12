2 Strong 4 Bullies
Public Square drug arrest: Crack cocaine, vial of ‘wet’ seized in downtown Cleveland

Drugs seized in Public Square
(Source: Third District Community Relations Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:54 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Vice unit officers from the Cleveland Division of Police made an arrest downtown on Tuesday that resulted in the confiscation of crack cocaine and other contraband.

The Third District 32 grams of crack cocaine, a vial of “wet,” and more than $1,260 were seized during the arrest in Public Square.

The National Library of Medicine said the term “wet” usually refers to a substance that can be used to dip marijuana or other drugs into, such as PCP.

Cleveland police did not immediately provide information about the individual who was arrested for the drug violations.

