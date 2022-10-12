2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rain and thunder move in this evening; coldest air mass of the season arrives next week:

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front will move through our area this evening.

This system will bring numerous showers and storms to northeast Ohio after 7:00 p.m.

Some storms may produce heavy rain.

The storms will move out by sunrise tomorrow, but you may encounter wet roads on the morning commute.

Temperatures will be much cooler in the wake of the rain.

High temperatures will only top out around 60 degrees on Thursday.

On Friday, high temperatures won’t even get out of the 50s.

That cooler air mass will linger through the weekend.

A few showers are possible each day, Saturday and Sunday.

Looking ahead, the coldest air mass of the season will arrive next week.

Highs will only top out in the 40s Monday through Wednesday.

Lake effect rain will be possible Monday and Tuesday.

The first flakes of the season may mix in Monday and Tuesday!

