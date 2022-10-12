2 Strong 4 Bullies
Reports: Authorities seize boat used in cheating scandal during Lake Erie fishing tournament

WARNING: This story contains video with explicit language and depictions of dead animals. Viewer discretion is advised.
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2003 file photo, a walleye is shown after being taken during a fishing...
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2003 file photo, a walleye is shown after being taken during a fishing trip in Lake Erie near Marblehead, Ohio. (AP Photo/Daniel Miller, File)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WOIO) - Authorities in Hermitage, Pennsylvania seized a boat on Tuesday that is believed to be connected to the viral cheating scandal by two men during a walleye tournament on Lake Erie.

According to reports from CBS affiliate WKBN, the Mercer County District Attorney and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources obtained a warrant on Oct. 11 to take the boat, registered to Chase Cominsky, into evidence as a part of the ongoing investigation.

Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., along with Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, were caught cheating in the tournament held on Sept. 30 by adding lead weights and fish filets, that appeared to be previously prepared, to the fish they caught in an attempt to increase the total weight.

Full statement from organizer after two anglers are caught stuffing fish with weight during tournament in Cleveland

“ODNR wildlife officers responded to the Lake Erie Walleye Tournament on Friday, September 30, 2022 after being contacted by tournament organizers,” an ODNR spokesperson previously said. ”Officers collected evidence and are preparing a report for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office.”

Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets

The cheaters added around eight pounds of total weight to the five fish they caught during the event, according to Jason Fischer of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail.

The fish weighed in at a total of 33.91 pounds, according to a livestream recorded at the event’s weigh-in. The five fish were weighed at the 16-minute mark of the video.

Fischer, the tournament’s organizer, previously told 19 News the fish ‘looked smaller’ than what they weighed. This prompted the fish to be checked for any signs of cheating.

Tournament officials found the additional weight after cutting into the fish.

Fischer said any angler that alters the weight of any caught fish is immediately disqualified from the tournament.

In a statement made on Monday, Fischer said the Division of Wildlife is handling the investigation.This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

