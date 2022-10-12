University Hospital to lay off more than 100 administrative employees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals announced they are laying off more than 100 employees and eliminating over 300 unfilled administrative jobs due to an economic downturn that has the hospital experiencing a net operating loss of $184.6 million in the first eight months of 2022.

University Hospital released the following press release about the layoffs:

University Hospitals, as well as a large number of other hospitals in the region and across the nation, is facing an economic downturn that began with a resurgence of COVID-19 cases earlier this year and has been compounded by several other factors, such as supply chain issues, record-high inflation, and an unprecedented workforce shortage. These have made 2022 one of the most financially difficult years for health systems in the U.S.

Adding to these challenges are shifting demographics in Northeast Ohio, resulting in a higher percentage of patients on Medicare and Medicaid, federal insurance programs which have not kept pace with the rising costs of care.

Through the first eight months of this year, UH experienced a net operating loss of $184.6 million. And while by many measures UH is financially strong, it is imperative that we take action now to reverse this downward trend and preserve our ability to make future investments in our mission.

This involves reimagining how we deliver care at a lower cost while also working to ensure UH delivers high-quality care with compassion and remains a great place to work. In the near term, we have a responsibility to reduce expenses by curtailing certain administrative costs and services in order to safeguard our investments in direct patient care.

As result, we, regretfully, are having to lay off 117 administrative employees, and also eliminate 326 unfilled administrative positions. None of these employees or positions provide direct patient care. Affected employees will receive a severance package commiserate with their positions and length of service.

We also will undertake other non-labor expense reductions. Together, these labor and non-labor reductions will lower expenses by in excess of $100 million.

We reassure patients and the community that no employees delivering care are affected, and the quality of care will continue to meet our high standards.

In fact, we continue to have openings in clinical areas and encourage health caregivers to apply.

Although these actions are difficult, they will make UH stronger now and for decades to come in our continuing service to the community.

