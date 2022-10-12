Victim hospitalized following overnight shooting on Cleveland’s East side
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police investigated an overnight shooting that occurred near the city’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood.
The shooting was first reported before 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday on East 82nd Street near the intersection with Pulaski Avenue.
Cleveland EMS said the victim, believed to be a man in his 40s, was taken by paramedics to University Hospitals in serious condition.
Police have not yet publicly identified a suspect.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.