Victim hospitalized following overnight shooting on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police investigated an overnight shooting that occurred near the city’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood.

The shooting was first reported before 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday on East 82nd Street near the intersection with Pulaski Avenue.

Cleveland EMS said the victim, believed to be a man in his 40s, was taken by paramedics to University Hospitals in serious condition.

Police have not yet publicly identified a suspect.

This is a developing story.

