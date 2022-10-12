‘We’re being hit hard’: Mother looks for hope after losing 3 sons since 2016

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland mother shared her story after losing three sons just years apart.

She wants other mothers to know they’re not alone.

“I was blessed with seven children, today I have four. I had five boys and two girls, now I have two boys.”

Rosalind Robinson just can’t catch a break. She has lost three sons since 2016.

She says every time she tries to heal, she finds herself preparing to bury another child.

“It’s like continuing constantly, two sons, they were killed, and Ronald’s car accident doesn’t make it any easier.

Ronald Cole was killed in a car crash Oct. 8 near East 55th and Carnegie.

“The doctors came out to tell us they worked with him as much as they could and they couldn’t save him,” Robinson said.

Cole’s death opened a new wound for the family. For them, all the heartache had come rushing back again.

“Before we can get a chance to breathe, we’re losing again,” Marquita Cole said. She is Ronald’s sister.

Robinson’s son, Deron Williams, was shot and killed in the North Broadways neighborhood last summer.

“We are going to trial next month in November, we don’t really know what happened with Deron. It’s ongoing. They keep postponing so we are still waiting to get past that hurdle and now here we are again,” Robinson said. Jadrine Cole was also gunned down in Akron in 2016.

“People don’t understand, we are being hit hard,” Cole said.

All the pain is resurfacing and creating a new layer since Ronald’s death. He leaves behind two little girls. The family says it still doesn’t feel real.

“We’re still waiting on him to walk through the door, we are waiting on him to walk in the door and say what did you cook,” Cole said.

“That’s devastating to know I will never get to see my son’s face anymore,” Robinson said.

The family asks for support from the community.

“It’s just a lot to endure,” Cole said.

