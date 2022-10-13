15-year-old boy shot in late-night incident on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated a late-night shooting involving a teen victim on the city of Cleveland’s East side.

The shooting was first reported at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night near the intersection of East 55th Street and Perkins Court near Cleveland’s Asiatown neighborhood.

According to Cleveland EMS, a 15-year-old boy was found at the scene with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics took the boy to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting and information about a suspect have not yet been publicly released by Cleveland police.

