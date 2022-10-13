2 Strong 4 Bullies
16-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Oct. 12 to help find missing 16-year-old Vanessa Bezares.

She was described by police as 5′1″ tall, 130 pounds, with blonde hair.

Bezares was last seen wearing black leggings and a black hoodie, according to police.

If you see her or know where she may be, call Cleveland Division of Police Second District Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at 216-621-1234.

Vanessa Bezares
Vanessa Bezares(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

