$1M bond set for man accused of fatally shooting Akron mom in her own driveway

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 25-year-old man accused of murdering a woman in her own driveway this past April pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Summit County Court of Common Pleas Thursday.

The judge then set bond at $1 million for Antonio Miller.

Akron police and the U.S. Marshals arrested Antonio Miller at a home in the 500 block of Rosyln Ave. on Sept. 16.

Miller is charged with aggravated murder for the shooting death of Tina Case, 50.

Antonio Miller (Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)

Case was inside her vehicle on April 7 when she was shot multiple times around 10:35 p.m.

Tina Case ((Source: Family))

Akron police said they believe Miller knew Case and may have been waiting for her to return home to ambush her when she pulled into the driveway.

Danielle Case, Tina’s daughter, told 19 News she believes her mom was not the intended target.

Danielle said she dated Miller for years and broke up with him three days before the murder. She also added that Miller ‘struggled’ with the breakup.

“To talk about her is very difficult and hard, but we got her justice and I can’t wait for trial,” said Danielle.

