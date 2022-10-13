$4.4 million approved for St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s Psychiatric Emergency Department

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County approved more than $4.4 million in funding for St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s Psychiatric Emergency Department Wednesday.

It comes months after the medical center announced its ending inpatient services and slashing hundreds of jobs.

The overhaul is affecting the psychiatric unit as well, eliminating inpatient beds and residential treatment.

That’s a big cause for concern for community members like Charles Slife, a Cleveland city councilman.

“I do have concerns about what was stated, the 25% of current patients that do require hospitalization,” said Slife. “What was stated was 25% percent. I don’t know how many people that is and I don’t want us to be thinking of percentages, but human people, lives.”

Another concern is the questions that remain.

There still seems to be some conflicting information about St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s future and the ADAMHS board doesn’t seem to have the answers.

“The notion that you don’t have to tell us how this is going to potentially change the crisis response in Cleveland is absolutely ludicrous,” said Community Advocate Rosie Palfy.

“St. Vincent’s is the one who had to determine what they would want to do,” said Scott Osiecki, chief Executive Officer of the ADAMHS Board. “It wasn’t up to the ADAMHS board.”

The ADAMHS does decide where the money is going. According to the meeting’s agenda, that includes crisis stabilization, 23-hour observation, and assessment.

The ADAMHS Board is the sole provider of funding for St. Vincent Charity Medical Center.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.