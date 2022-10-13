2 Strong 4 Bullies
Accused robber punches Home Depot employee to steal drill at Steelyard Commons, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect accused of punching a Home Depot employee as he was stealing a drill is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the man walked out of the Steelyard Commons Home Depot with a drill set without paying on Sept. 26.

When a loss prevention employee approached the suspect, the suspect punched the employee in the stomach and took off, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Accused robber punches Home Depot employee to steal drill at Steelyard Commons, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Accused robber punches Home Depot employee to steal drill at Steelyard Commons, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize him or have any other information on this robbery.

