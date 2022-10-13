Accused robber punches Home Depot employee to steal drill at Steelyard Commons, police say
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect accused of punching a Home Depot employee as he was stealing a drill is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him.
Police said the man walked out of the Steelyard Commons Home Depot with a drill set without paying on Sept. 26.
When a loss prevention employee approached the suspect, the suspect punched the employee in the stomach and took off, according to police.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:
Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize him or have any other information on this robbery.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.