Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods: ‘I feel like we have answers’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Joe Woods, the Browns beleaguered defensive coordinator, met the media Thursday in Berea and said he still believes in his unit but admitted there is room for improvement.

“A little bit of it is execution, whether we are staying in the gap or run fits,” Woods said. “Missed tackles really showed up last week. Then from my standpoint as coordinator, we have to have enough on the menu to stop what we are going to see, but at the same time, simple enough where we can play fast and execute.”

The Browns host New England Sunday at 1 p.m. on 19 News.

