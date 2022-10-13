COVID-19 booster approved for kids 5 and up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Updated COVID-19 booster shots for children as young as five have been approved by the FDA, paving the way for more of the population to get access to additional protection against the coronavirus.

Additional booster shots have been released over the last few months, with newer boosters needed to protect against evolving variants of COVID-19. Both Pfizer and Moderna were approved for the vaccines, with Pfizer’s approval including kids from 5-11 years-old and Moderna as young as six.

The CDC signed off on the boosters, which was expected by health officials.

Dr. Amy Edwards from University Hospitals says these boosters comes at a crucial time, as many hospitals are seeing an increase in Respiratory syncytial virus patients, or RSV.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.