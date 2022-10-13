Crashes, weather closures impact northern Ohio’s roads during waves of overnight rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rounds of heavy rain moved through Northeast Ohio overnight, likely factoring into several crashes and closures on the area’s roadways.

Ponding in lanes on Cleveland-area interstates and city streets caused temporary closures.

Heavy rain is wreaking havoc downtown. At E116th and Union Cleveland Fire was working a car into a pole when another car hit the car into the pole. No injuries were reported, pic.twitter.com/uotuJ71pLK — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) October 13, 2022

Use caution when driving into downtown Cleveland there is significant ponding on the road ways. This is Broadway Avenue. pic.twitter.com/R92i6iZ1QE — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) October 13, 2022

In one incident, a Cleveland Division of Police cruiser was struck while blocking traffic at the scene of a separate closure.

A Cleveland Police car was struck while blocking traffic for another accident. I-90W is closed at the split. No injuries were reported. AIU was called. pic.twitter.com/5LuhaTLbmP — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) October 13, 2022

The Ohio Department of Transportation closed I-90 West near the I-71 split.

CUYAHOGA CO: I-90 West CLOSED at I-71 (MM: 170.8), due to a crash. Motorists should use an alternate route and check https://t.co/ulNKKYt2ib for updates. pic.twitter.com/IDBGnHMrhQ — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) October 13, 2022

The interstate has since reopened.

Despite all the overnight crashes, no life-threatening injuries were reported.

