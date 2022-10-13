Crashes, weather closures impact northern Ohio’s roads during waves of overnight rain
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rounds of heavy rain moved through Northeast Ohio overnight, likely factoring into several crashes and closures on the area’s roadways.
Ponding in lanes on Cleveland-area interstates and city streets caused temporary closures.
In one incident, a Cleveland Division of Police cruiser was struck while blocking traffic at the scene of a separate closure.
The Ohio Department of Transportation closed I-90 West near the I-71 split.
The interstate has since reopened.
Despite all the overnight crashes, no life-threatening injuries were reported.
