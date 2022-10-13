Driver dies after being struck by semi in Ashland County, OSHP says

MOHICAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a driver is dead after failing to yield to a semi-truck in Ashland County’s Mohican Township on Oct. 12.

A 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander was heading west on US-30, trying to turn left onto County Road 2175 around 2:45 p.m., according to OSHP.

OHSP said the Outlander failed to yield and was struck by a 2017 Kenworth semi-tractor trailer that was driving eastbound on US-30.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was pronounced dead at University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center, said OSHP.

OSHP identified the driver as 57-year-old Gale A. Stauffer of Wooster.

The 40-year-old Mansfield man driving the semi was checked out at the scene for possible minor injuries, according to OSHP.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office and Hayesville Fire and EMS assisted on scene.

Drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash, according to OSHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

