2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Elyria man kills dog in ‘a fit of rage’, police say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Elyria man is now facing criminal charges after allegedly stabbing a dog to death earlier this week.

Elyria police were called out to a home in the 200 block of 16th St. around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10.

Andre Williams
Andre Williams((Source: Elyria police))

Andre Williams Jr., 24, confessed to killed the dog in a “fit of rage”, said officers.

According to police, Williams became upset after he learned the dog may have bitten his son.

Williams is charged with cruelty to animals, but police said the charge is expected to be upgraded to a felony.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs

Latest News

North Olmsted High School
‘It would be a shame if we have to do this’: North Olmsted superintendent on changes if the levy fails
Geauga County plane crash
Pilot crashes plane in Geauga County field
(Source: WOIO)
Shaker Heights man dies after crashing pick-up truck into Lake Erie
Shot Spotter technology uses microphone and GPS tracking to locate location of gunfire
How is Cleveland using technology to fight against violent crime?