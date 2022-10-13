Elyria man kills dog in ‘a fit of rage’, police say

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Elyria man is now facing criminal charges after allegedly stabbing a dog to death earlier this week.

Elyria police were called out to a home in the 200 block of 16th St. around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10.

Andre Williams ((Source: Elyria police))

Andre Williams Jr., 24, confessed to killed the dog in a “fit of rage”, said officers.

According to police, Williams became upset after he learned the dog may have bitten his son.

Williams is charged with cruelty to animals, but police said the charge is expected to be upgraded to a felony.

