Federal judge extends consent decree for Cleveland Police Department

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A federal judge has ruled the Cleveland Police Department will stay under the watchful eye of a federal monitor for another two years.

The decision comes just months after a scathing semi-annual report from the federal team monitoring the Cleveland Police Department, citing a failure to recruit and retain officers, issues with training officers, discrimination, and the struggle to hold officers accountable.

Members of the Cleveland Police Commission, a group of community members providing their input on police reform, have the same concerns.

Lewis Catz, co-chair of the Cleveland Police Commission, says change has begun, but it’s not enough.

“They’ve made commendable progress in working out new policies. some of which implemented, could make the Cleveland Police Division one that we could be proud of,” said Catz.

That progress started after the consent decree was enacted in 2014.

It was just two years after the infamous police chase that led to more than 130 shots fired and two unarmed people dead.

A federal investigation ultimately found some behavior on the police department to be unconstitutional.

Fast forward to 2022, the Cleveland Police Department is a much different force, but according to a judge, one that isn’t yet compliant with its settlement agreement with the federal government

We reached out to the Cleveland Police Department and the Cleveland Police Patrolman Association, but they were unavailable for interviews.

We also reached out to the Mayor Justin Bibb’s Office, but didn’t hear back by the time this story aired.

Later Thursday, his office sent out a statement that reads in part: “The Cleveland Division of Police (CDP) has shown notable improvements since the consent decree’s inception. The number of excessive force and improper procedure complaints have decreased in the past two years and there has been a 24% overall increase in the use of Crisis Intervention Team de-escalation techniques.”

