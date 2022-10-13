2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Game 2 between Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees delayed until Friday due to weather

By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The second game of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has been delayed until Friday afternoon due to inclement weather.

First pitch for Game 2 is now scheduled for Friday at 1:07 p.m.

Shane Bieber will likely still be the starter for the Guardians.

The best-of-five game series will now be played in consecutive days with the third and fourth games scheduled to be played in Cleveland on Saturday and Sunday.

The Yankees beat the Guardians 4-1 in Game 1 of the series.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws to the plate during the second inning...
Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber ready for rain, Yankees in Game 2
Cleveland Guardians manager waits with players on the mound for pitching relief during the...
Cole cruises, Bader, Rizzo bash, Yanks beat Guardians 4-1
Cleveland Guardians' Franmil Reyes reacts with fans after hitting a solo home run off New York...
Guardians vs. Yankees: Cleveland mayor proposes bet with New York City mayor
Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez celebrates with teammates following his game winning home...
Cleveland Guardians face Yankees in New York for Game 1 of ALDS