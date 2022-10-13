Game 2 between Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees delayed until Friday due to weather
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The second game of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has been delayed until Friday afternoon due to inclement weather.
First pitch for Game 2 is now scheduled for Friday at 1:07 p.m.
Shane Bieber will likely still be the starter for the Guardians.
The best-of-five game series will now be played in consecutive days with the third and fourth games scheduled to be played in Cleveland on Saturday and Sunday.
The Yankees beat the Guardians 4-1 in Game 1 of the series.
This story will be updated.
