Game 2 between Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees delayed until Friday due to weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The second game of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has been delayed until Friday afternoon due to inclement weather.

First pitch for Game 2 is now scheduled for Friday at 1:07 p.m.

Tonight's game versus the New York Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for a 1:07 PM start time tomorrow, October 14th.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/L9AhAvhDLF — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) October 13, 2022

Shane Bieber will likely still be the starter for the Guardians.

Should the Guardians push this to five games, they would have been able to throw Bieber on three days rest in the decisive Game 5. The rain out kills that. — Mark Schwab (@MarkSchwab) October 13, 2022

The best-of-five game series will now be played in consecutive days with the third and fourth games scheduled to be played in Cleveland on Saturday and Sunday.

The Yankees beat the Guardians 4-1 in Game 1 of the series.

