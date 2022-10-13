2 Strong 4 Bullies
Garfield Heights police investigate murder/suicide of 2 elderly men

((Tim Dubravetz/WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a murder/suicide involving two elderly men from this past weekend.

Both men died on Sunday, Oct. 9 in the 13600 block of Christine Ave.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, the cause of death for Morris Ramsey, 89, was homicide and the cause of death for Alvin Hopes, 88, was suicide.

Hopes died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Ramsey, of Hudson, died of asphyxia by cervical and chest compression with sharp force injuries.

