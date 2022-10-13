2 Strong 4 Bullies
Grand jury indicts Elyria woman for the murder of her boyfriend

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Grand Jury indicted a 30-year-old Elyria woman for the murder of her boyfriend at their home in August.

Bonita Tracy Ann Wright was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Elyria police said Wright called 911 around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 after finding Keyron Ficklin unresponsive in their home in the 100 block of Church St.

When officers arrived, they said Ficklin, 28, was already deceased.

The Lorain County Coroner has not released Ficklin’s cause of death.

Bonita Tracy Ann Wright
Bonita Tracy Ann Wright((Source: Elyria police))

Wright is being held on a $250,000 bond.

