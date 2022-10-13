2 Strong 4 Bullies
Guardians ace Shane Bieber ready for rain, Yankees in game 2

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s an 80% chance of rain in New York but Guardians ace Shane Bieber, the scheduled starter, said that won’t affect his preparation or approach.

Bieber will take the mound when and if Game 2 begins against the Yankees, who beat Cleveland 4-1 Tuesday to take a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-five A.L. Division Series.

Game 2 is slated for Thursday at 7:37 p.m. on TBS.

If Game 2 does get rained out, the teams would then play four straight days, with Game 3 moving to Friday.

Games 3, 4 and 5 would go on as scheduled Saturday, Sunday and Monday, weather permitting.

