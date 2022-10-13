2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Hospitals brace for one of the worst flu seasons in years

Dr. Van Howe says flu vaccination rates this year are consistent with years prior.
Dr. Van Howe says flu vaccination rates this year are consistent with years prior.(wluc)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Early estimates for the 2022 - 2023 flu season show that the amount of cases could be the highest seen in more than a decade.

According to Dr. Kenneth Koncilja with the Cleveland Clinic, experts will look at how the flu season went in Southern Hemisphere countries like Australia. Data from Australia’s season showed an earlier flu season peak than normal, and more cases than years prior. Typically February sees the most cases. Dr. Koncilja says this shows the need for flu shots to be done as soon as possible, with October the best month.

The peak of flu season occurring earlier than normal may mean that flu season could end earlier as well, however it’s unknown if that will come to fruition. Hospitals are already seeing cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) leading to hospitalizations, which could lead to difficult months adding in the flu and COVID-19.

To find a place to get your flu shot, visit the link here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs

Latest News

The updated boosters are called “bivalent” because they protect against both the original virus...
COVID-19 booster approved for kids 5 and up
Companies want your plasma, and they’re willing to pay big bucks to get it*
Elyria plasma center offers flu vaccine voucher with donation
Prayers from Maria sunflower field in Avon sees first bloom of season
Prayers from Maria sunflower field in Avon sees first bloom of season
Samantha Leszkowicz now attends a virtual support group with the Cleveland Clinic to help her...
Mental health services available for those struggling with long-haul COVID symptoms