‘Increase in gang activity’: Bay Village police warn of spike in car break-in incidents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Bay Village issued an alert to residents in the city and surrounding communities following an increase in car break-in incidents during daylight hours.

According to Bay Village police, the smash-and-grab incidents are occurring frequently in parking lots and recreation areas, such as in the Metroparks properties, Cahoon Park, and a lot at Columbia Beach Road.

“We are reminding residents not to leave valuables such as purses, electronics, etc. inside their vehicles. Locking your car is not good enough. Valuables should not be left inside or in view. If an item of value can be seen, these perpetrators will break in to get to them.”

Bay Village police said other agencies have linked the crime increase to a spike in gang activity in the suburbs.

