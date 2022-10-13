2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘It would be a shame if we have to do this’: North Olmsted superintendent on changes if the levy fails

North Olmsted High School
North Olmsted High School
By Julia Bingel and Tiarra Braddock
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - School officials said North Olmsted High School and Middle School students could have to pay to play if Issue 8 fails on Nov. 8.

High school students would pay $750 per sport and middle school students would pay $500 per sport for the 2023-2024 school year. This would include the transportation fee.

All freshman sports programs would be eliminated.

There would also be a fee for extracurricular clubs and activities, but those fees have not yet been decided.

“We need these reductions because we need to live within our budget and that’s where things like extracurriculars come into play,” said North Olmsted City Schools Superintendent David Brand.

The money raised will help cover future costs and a new $58 million elementary school building.

Brand said the levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $22.75 a month.

Brand added other items on the chopping block are all-day kindergarten and electives like A.P. courses.

A community meeting regarding Issue 8 is scheduled for Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at Maple Elementary.

