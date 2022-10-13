2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jury reaches decision on death penalty for Parkland school shooter

By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WOIO) - The jury tasked with deciding if Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz should receive the death penalty has reached a decision.

Cruz pleaded guilty one year ago to the 2018 massacre that killed 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Thursday marked the second day of deliberations in the trial, now in its third month, according to the Associated Press.

The jury’s recommendation is expected to be shared later this morning.

Their decision must be unanimous if intending to recommend the death penalty, but even if that happens, the AP reports that Judge Elizabeth Scherer will make the final decision.

Fourteen students and three staff members were killed in the school shooting on Feb. 14, 2018. Seventeen others were wounded.

According to the AP, the massacre is the deadliest mass shooting to ever to go trial in the U.S.

