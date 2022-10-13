2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lakewood police use Taser on dog that attacked its owner

By Jim Nelson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pit bull mix was turned over to Cleveland Animal Control after attacking a man last week beside an I-90 exit ramp on the Cleveland side of the border with Lakewood.

The man told officers the dog was his.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Cleveland and Lakewood police.

When Lakewood officers arrived shortly after 2:00 p.m. on October 3rd, the saw the dog biting the man as he was lying on the ground.

Two officers used their Taser on to stun the dog, but the dog eventually ran away.

It was found behind a nearby business and turned over to Cleveland Animal Control, which did not provide an update on the dog’s health when asked by 19 News.

In a 911 call obtained by 19 News, a woman told dispatchers she saw two men fighting.

“Somebody stole my phone and I started fighting with him and my dog attacked me,” the man told officers, as heard in bodycam video released by Lakewood police.

Police said they never found anyone else who might have been involved.

The man, believed by police to be homeless, was taken away in an ambulance.

It’s unclear what his condition is or what type of treatment was needed.

