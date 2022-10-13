Major renovation happening at Cleveland’s May Dugan Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a big day for the May Dugan Center in Ohio City with the announcement of a $7.5 million renovation.

The project is happening thanks to a cumulation of individual donors, grants, tax credits, government donations, corporate donations, $5 million new market tax credit and a $2.5 million bridge loan.

The May Dugan Center been helping people struggling with poverty for years.

Thursday’s groundbreaking means 15,000 more meals each year and the capacity to help 225 more people when it comes to mental health, counseling, trauma recovery, addiction treatment and so much more.

“It’s a neighborhood that has decades and decades of service to others. It’s embedded in the DNA of who we are, and May Dugan shines as an example of one of those organizations doing that good work,” Councilperson Kerry McCormack said.

For the elderly, this expansion will be more inclusive, meaning more accessible space giving them a comfortable setting.

Executive Director Rick Kemm says he’s excited to carry forward the tradition of giving back.

“When the renovation and expansion is going to be completed, we’re going to have a modernized building,” Kemm said. “Last year in 2021 we helped over 16,000 individuals.”

They are hoping to double those numbers in the future, so more people in Cleveland can have options when circumstances leave them without any resources.

