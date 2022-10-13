Man admits to drowning, dissecting Chihuahua: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is under arrest on a felony charge of cruelty to animals after admitting to drowning and dissecting his Chihuahua, court records show.

Amani Ciers, 29, of the West End, showed deputies and Hamilton County’s dog warden the body of the dead male dog, the warden wrote in an affidavit.

It happened Wednesday at Ciers’ residence on Ezzard Charles Drive.

He is held in lieu of $100,000 at the Hamilton County Justice Center. If he makes bond, he will be restricted with an electronic monitoring unit, court records show.

The case goes to a Hamilton County Jury for possible indictment on Oct. 24.

The dog’s name was believed to be “Smokey,” says Ray Anderson, spokesman for the Cincinnati Animal Care shelter and the dog warden.

Cincinnati Animal Care operates the dog warden services for the county. He says they got involved in the case at the request of Cincinnati police.

“I am not entirely sure how this popped up on our radar but I know the police asked us to get involved,” he said Thursday. “This is extremely unusual. The drowning and dissection, that is not something we see ever. This the first time I’ve seen a case quite like this.”

Ciers has two prior violent arrests in Cincinnati, both for domestic violence in separate cases in West Price Hill in 2019 involving his family, court records show.

Both cases were ultimately dismissed:

Oct.15, 2019: His father told police his son punched him in the back of his head during an argument.

June 3, 2019: Ciers was accused of punching his sister three times in her face and hitting her with her own phone. The phone was in her hand at the time as she tried to call 911 to a residence in the 4700 block of Glenway Avenue.

Ciers was convicted in 2014 of a 2011 criminal trespass charge, other court records show.

His request to have that expunged from his record for employment reasons was denied.

