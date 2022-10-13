2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Man admits to drowning, dissecting Chihuahua: court docs

Amani Ciers
Amani Ciers(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is under arrest on a felony charge of cruelty to animals after admitting to drowning and dissecting his Chihuahua, court records show.

Amani Ciers, 29, of the West End, showed deputies and Hamilton County’s dog warden the body of the dead male dog, the warden wrote in an affidavit.

It happened Wednesday at Ciers’ residence on Ezzard Charles Drive.

He is held in lieu of $100,000 at the Hamilton County Justice Center. If he makes bond, he will be restricted with an electronic monitoring unit, court records show.

The case goes to a Hamilton County Jury for possible indictment on Oct. 24.

The dog’s name was believed to be “Smokey,” says Ray Anderson, spokesman for the Cincinnati Animal Care shelter and the dog warden.

Cincinnati Animal Care operates the dog warden services for the county. He says they got involved in the case at the request of Cincinnati police.

“I am not entirely sure how this popped up on our radar but I know the police asked us to get involved,” he said Thursday. “This is extremely unusual. The drowning and dissection, that is not something we see ever. This the first time I’ve seen a case quite like this.”

Ciers has two prior violent arrests in Cincinnati, both for domestic violence in separate cases in West Price Hill in 2019 involving his family, court records show.

Both cases were ultimately dismissed:

  • Oct.15, 2019: His father told police his son punched him in the back of his head during an argument.
  • June 3, 2019: Ciers was accused of punching his sister three times in her face and hitting her with her own phone. The phone was in her hand at the time as she tried to call 911 to a residence in the 4700 block of Glenway Avenue.

Ciers was convicted in 2014 of a 2011 criminal trespass charge, other court records show.

His request to have that expunged from his record for employment reasons was denied.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs

Latest News

19 News
Mock graveyard of Cleveland Browns quarterbacks, closed for new headstones since 2018, has reopened
Armond Johnson was arrested Tuesday for the deaths of four in Cleveland's Slavic Village.
Man convicted of Slavic Village quadruple homicide to be sentenced
Euclid police car generic
Euclid woman victim of hit and run, suspect remains unknown
Mask advisory for indoor spaces announced for Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County Executive candidates talk transportation and mobility during forum
Streetsboro officer delivers food after driver's arrest
Streetsboro officer arrests DoorDash driver then delivers his orders