Northeast Ohio Weather: Cooler pattern

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cold front came through last night with a good shot of rain. A cooler and brisk day ahead. Scattered showers around this morning into the midday time, otherwise it’ll be a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon temperatures in the 55 to 60 degree range. A clearing sky tonight. Many temperatures fall well into the 30s overnight. Tomorrow will feature more sun. It’ll be blustery in the afternoon. Another cold front is forecast to track through the area Saturday morning. We have a round of showers fairly early in the day. The afternoon and evening is trending drier. Another breezy day. Sunday is looking dry as well.

