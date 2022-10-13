2 Strong 4 Bullies
ODOT promises to trim trees after Cleveland drivers worry for safety

By Aria Janel
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland driver is calling on the Ohio Department of Transportation to trim trees he said threaten his safety.

David Williams is urging caution for drivers traveling through East 30th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.

He called 19 News after the trees on the corner started to grow past a fence, creating a blind spot for drivers trying to turn.

“Cannot see traffic coming east bound on St. Clair, it’s a total blind spot, " Williams said. “I’ve seen a couple of close calls of people almost got t-boned.”

In an effort to keep people safe, Williams contacted ODOT to see if they could trim the trees.

He was told he would be put on a list, but a couple weeks went by and nothing happened.

Running out of ideas, he called the 19 News Troubleshooter team.

ODOT answered our phone calls, telling us they plan to send a crew out to trim the trees in the next two weeks.

“I appreciate you all for coming out and taking this concern seriously,” Williams said. " I appreciate it so much, you just may have saved someone’s life.”

