Pilot crashes plane in Geauga County field

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials are investigating after a pilot crashed his plane in Middlefield early Thursday.

According to troopers, the small plane crashed near the intersection of Nauvoo Road and Route 608 around 6 a.m.

The pilot managed to avoid any building, and safely landed in a field. Troopers said the plane did take out part of a fence.

The pilot, who was traveling from New Jersey to Cleveland, told troopers his plane experienced some kind of mechanical issue before the crash.

There were no injuries to the pilot or anyone on the ground.

