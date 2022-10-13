Police in Summit County shoot ‘vicious dog’ that attacked its owner

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Springfield Township police are looking for a “vicious dog” that ran away after being shot multiple times by officers as it attacked its owner.

Officers were initially dispatched to Lake Road early Thursday morning after receiving reports of a dog attack.

Police arrived to the scene and eventually shot the white pit bull twice in his face and side after officers were unable to subdue the dog.

The dog then ran off and was last seen in backyards in the areas of Lake Road and Beach Drive.

“If you live in the area, please be cautious, although it is believed the injuries are critical in nature,” Springfield Township police shared on social media.

Officers were on foot throughout the morning in an attempt to locate the white pit bull.

Anyone who sees the dog should call Springfield Township police at 330-733-1061.

