Streetsboro officer drops off DoorDash order after arrest of delivery driver (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police officer did his part to make sure a Streetsboro couple still received their DoorDash order, even after their delivery driver was jailed on a warrant.

The police department shared video from a doorbell camera showing Officer Colvin dropping off a food delivery order to a Streetsboro couple.

According to Streetsboro police, the DoorDash driver was arrested for a prior warrant while there were still delivery orders in the car.

The resident who received their food called the Streetsboro Police Department the “coolest” ever:

“Next thing I know there’s a knock on the door. I open it and it’s a police officer. They had a run in with our DoorDash driver but still made it a point to deliver it. My husband is full and we are thankful.”

