Streetsboro officer drops off DoorDash order after arrest of delivery driver (video)

Streetsboro officer delivers food after driver's arrest
Streetsboro officer delivers food after driver's arrest(Streetsboro police Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police officer did his part to make sure a Streetsboro couple still received their DoorDash order, even after their delivery driver was jailed on a warrant.

The police department shared video from a doorbell camera showing Officer Colvin dropping off a food delivery order to a Streetsboro couple.

According to Streetsboro police, the DoorDash driver was arrested for a prior warrant while there were still delivery orders in the car.

The resident who received their food called the Streetsboro Police Department the “coolest” ever:

“Next thing I know there’s a knock on the door. I open it and it’s a police officer. They had a run in with our DoorDash driver but still made it a point to deliver it. My husband is full and we are thankful.”

