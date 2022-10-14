2 Strong 4 Bullies
17-year-old girl to be tried as adult in fatal stabbing at Stark County park

By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen girl accused of stabbing and killing a 22-year-old Alliance man at a Louisville park will be tried as an adult, according to a ruling from Stark County Family Court Judge David Nist.

The judge ruled that Marissa Smith met the criteria to be tried as an adult on charges that include murder and felonious assault.

According to the court division, a 15-year-old boy who was also taken into custody for the fatal stabbing is scheduled to face a judge on Dec. 15 for an amenability hearing to determine if he should face juvenile charges or be tried as an adult.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 teens in custody for murder of man in Stark County

According to investigators, the two teens were arrested in connection to the September stabbing death of Michael Morris.

Police found the victim with a stab wound to his chest at Wildwood Park on Sterzbach Avenue. Morris was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Unresolved conflicts between the victim and multiple minors may have led up the stabbing, Louisville police previously said.

