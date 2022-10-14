Akron man sentenced for rape, endangering children

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - David Cole, 30, has been sentenced by Judge Tammy O’Brien to 25-to-30.5 years in prison for rape, according to an announcement from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

Judge O’Brien also designated Cole a Tier III sex offender, meaning when Cole is released from prison, he will have to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

On Aug. 4, Cole pled guilty to the following charges:

Three counts of rape

Two counts of endangering children

According to the release, Cole raped two young girls he knew on several occasions between 2013 and 2021.

